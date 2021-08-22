Live events on the horizon in Ballinger

(BALLINGER, TX) Ballinger is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ballinger:

FLUMERI PROMOTIONS PRESENTS: A Night at Olde Park Ballinger, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 107 South 6th Street, Ballinger, TX 76821

Join well renown paranormal investigators Brandon Alvis and Mustafa Gattolari in investigating Olde Park Hotel in Ballinger, TX!

Informational Sessions: Campus Support San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Have you ever wanted to learn more about different types of support available to ASU students? Join us today as we discuss resources that may be beneficial in assisting students! Join the Office...

50s and 60s Gathering San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 200a S Magdalen St, San Angelo, TX

50s and 60s Gathering at Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom, 200 S Magdalen St, San Angelo, TX 76903, San Angelo, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 06:00 pm

Taught To Grind Tour San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 1616 South Chadbourne Street, San Angelo, TX 76903

Labor Day weekend the Official TTG Tour with K Camp will finish in San Angelo TXT/Call (325) 701-6059 for question about event.

Fajitas & Ritas Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Coleman, TX

Annual Fajitas & Ritas! This years theme is a wear all white party! Party starts at 8 at the CCC poolside. Adults only. Members $20/couple and Non Members $30/couple.