Live events on the horizon in Phillips

(PHILLIPS, WI) Phillips has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Phillips:

Price County Fair Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: N9130 Forest Ln, Phillips, WI

Fall Into Christmas - Creative Craft and Art Retreat At Palmquist Farm WI Brantwood, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:30 AM

Address: N5136 River Road, Brantwood, WI 54513

Getaway for a weekend stay at Palmquist Farm for Christmas and Fall Crafts! All inclusive weekend includes all crafts, food and lodging.

Minocqua Farmers Market Minocqua, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 8216 US-51, Minocqua, WI

Every Friday (8am-1pm), this producers-only farmers’ market features produce and agricultural products from the surrounding eight counties

Quilt Art Show Minocqua, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 131 W Milwaukee St, Minocqua, WI

Large variety of bed quilts, throws, wall hangings, specialty vases and handbag/tote creations. This event is sponsored by the Ladies of the Lakes Quilt Guild. Admission is $3.00. Proceeds support...

Yoga Minocqua, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Join Megan Welz, a true teacher of teachers, in a 200 hour Yoga Teacher Training. You will learn body and breath awareness through anatomy of asanas and breath techniques, as well as the history...