Asia

Coming soon: Manila events

Manila News Watch
(MANILA, AR) Live events are lining up on the Manila calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manila area:

Almost Elton John & The RocketMen

Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 306 W Main St, Blytheville, AR

Almost Elton John & The RocketMen at Ritz Civic Center, 306 W Main St, Blytheville, AR 72315, Blytheville, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

National Cold War Center Fundraiser

Blytheville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: Arizona Street, Blytheville, AR 72315

Come join the fun for The National Cold War Center's fundraiser party on November 6th at the Blytheville Air Force Base, Hangar 207!

Lucas Tyler Live at the Grange

Wilson, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 15 S Jefferson St, Wilson, AR

We are excited to welcome Lucas Tyler live in concert on Saturday, August 28 at The Grange at Wilson Gardens. Opening act: Aaron Headley.

Wilson Wine Experience - Farm Dinner

Wilson, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 15 N Jefferson, Wilson, AR 72395

As part of the Wilson Wine Experience, the Wilson Wine Dinners are a display of culinary excellence and wine pairing.

Singing Group

Cardwell, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 500 S Main St, Cardwell, MO

An informal choir that meets weekly for a monthly concert for the Rockingham Nursing Home on the last Wednesday of the month. Contact :

With Manila News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

