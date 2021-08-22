Coming soon: Manila events
(MANILA, AR) Live events are lining up on the Manila calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Manila area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 306 W Main St, Blytheville, AR
Almost Elton John & The RocketMen at Ritz Civic Center, 306 W Main St, Blytheville, AR 72315, Blytheville, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: Arizona Street, Blytheville, AR 72315
Come join the fun for The National Cold War Center's fundraiser party on November 6th at the Blytheville Air Force Base, Hangar 207!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 15 S Jefferson St, Wilson, AR
We are excited to welcome Lucas Tyler live in concert on Saturday, August 28 at The Grange at Wilson Gardens. Opening act: Aaron Headley.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 15 N Jefferson, Wilson, AR 72395
As part of the Wilson Wine Experience, the Wilson Wine Dinners are a display of culinary excellence and wine pairing.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 500 S Main St, Cardwell, MO
An informal choir that meets weekly for a monthly concert for the Rockingham Nursing Home on the last Wednesday of the month. Contact :
