Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deer River, MN

Events on the Deer River calendar

Posted by 
Deer River Today
Deer River Today
 5 days ago

(DEER RIVER, MN) Deer River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Deer River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDbv1_0bZVuyG000

Grand Slam Amateur Golf Tournament

Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3910 Golf Course Rd, Grand Rapids, MN

54-hole two-person tournament with divisions for men, women and seniors. Teams play a different format each day: a best-ball, scramble, and alternate shot. Teams are flighted by the lower handicap...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkamZ_0bZVuyG000

Ultimate Frisbee

Cohasset, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 25570 Katherine Ave, Cohasset, MN

Come out to Portage Park on Tuesday evenings in Cohasset to enjoy the beautiful weather and partake in a friendly game of ultimate frisbee. Organized by our Young Adult Community, this event is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jh1UP_0bZVuyG000

Thursday Group Ride — Grand Rapids and Itasca Mountain Bike Association

Cohasset, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: Cohasset, MN

This is a social ride on intermediate/blue trails and everyone is welcome. It is a no-drop ride so ride at your own pace and we will wait for you. If we have enough people we can break into two...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16n9wD_0bZVuyG000

FGC VBS

Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 35 SE 6th St, Grand Rapids, MN

Bring the kids to Wilderness Escape, and they will become part of the journey as Moses and the Israelites watch GOD guide and provide! Participants will become part of history as they see, hear...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GGhiO_0bZVuyG000

Kim Harrington

Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 214 N Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids, MN

Location: Rapids Brewing Company Time: 6-10pm Join us for live music from Kim Harrington at RBC...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Deer River Today

Deer River Today

Deer River, MN
23
Followers
197
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deer River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cohasset, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grand Rapids, MN
Grand Rapids, MN
Government
City
Deer River, MN
City
Cohasset, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Young Adult Community#Israelites#Rbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy