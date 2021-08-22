Events on the Deer River calendar

(DEER RIVER, MN) Deer River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Deer River:

Grand Slam Amateur Golf Tournament Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3910 Golf Course Rd, Grand Rapids, MN

54-hole two-person tournament with divisions for men, women and seniors. Teams play a different format each day: a best-ball, scramble, and alternate shot. Teams are flighted by the lower handicap...

Ultimate Frisbee Cohasset, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 25570 Katherine Ave, Cohasset, MN

Come out to Portage Park on Tuesday evenings in Cohasset to enjoy the beautiful weather and partake in a friendly game of ultimate frisbee. Organized by our Young Adult Community, this event is...

Thursday Group Ride — Grand Rapids and Itasca Mountain Bike Association Cohasset, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: Cohasset, MN

This is a social ride on intermediate/blue trails and everyone is welcome. It is a no-drop ride so ride at your own pace and we will wait for you. If we have enough people we can break into two...

FGC VBS Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 35 SE 6th St, Grand Rapids, MN

Bring the kids to Wilderness Escape, and they will become part of the journey as Moses and the Israelites watch GOD guide and provide! Participants will become part of history as they see, hear...

Kim Harrington Grand Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 214 N Pokegama Ave, Grand Rapids, MN

Location: Rapids Brewing Company Time: 6-10pm Join us for live music from Kim Harrington at RBC...