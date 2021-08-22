Coming soon: Galivants Ferry events

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) Galivants Ferry is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Galivants Ferry:

Carvers Bay Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Marion Marion, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1205 S Main St, Marion, SC

The Marion (SC) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Carvers Bay (Hemingway, SC) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 6p.

Funeral Service Centenary, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 4811 S Highway 41A, Centenary, SC

Sister Veronica Davis was 63, and departed this life Tuesday August 17, 2021 in Marion County. She was the mother of Shevon Davis and Moneke Davis. You may visit the family at 4032 Ponderosa Rd...

An Evening with Bob the Drag Queen Conway, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 337 North Main Street, Conway, SC 29526

Pride Weekend 2021 - An Evening with Bob the Drag Queen

the Pajama Jam x Battle of the DJs LGBTQ Affair Marion, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Address: 1904 U.S. 76, Marion, SC 29571

The EXCLUSIVE #LGBT Pajama Jam x Battle of the DJs ! Come Out in ya FLYEST pajamas to win $100 !!! This will be SOLD OUT AFFAIR !

Cricut 101 Aynor, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 500 9th Ave, Aynor, SC

Learn to make a Christmas craft using our Cricut machine.