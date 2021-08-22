What’s up Sutton: Local events calendar

(SUTTON, WV) Live events are lining up on the Sutton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sutton:

133 Acre Gilmer County Farm Rosedale, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Preview: Tuesday, August 24th from 3:30 - 5:00 PMNo Reserve, Selling to the Highest Bidder!133 Acre Gi...

Throwdown in the Mountains Diana, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 4531 Diana Drive, Diana, WV 26217

Join us for a weekend filled with music, fishing, friends, and fun on August 27th and 28th.

Semiannual training weekend Sutton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 350 Days Dr, Sutton, WV

Hello brothers and sisters, We are proud to revive our semiannual training weekend later this […]

Haymond House Ghost Hunt Sutton, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 110 S Stonewall St, Sutton, WV 26601

Our Ghost Hunts at the Haymond House located in downtown Sutton, West Virginia are not for the faint of heart.

Kingdom Economy Business Roanoke, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

This Conference is specifically for businessmen and will focus on the intersection of Kingdom and Business. Re-Frame Re-Energize Re-Focus Rejuvenate Reward Business leaders gathering together...