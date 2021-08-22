Cancel
Sutton, WV

What’s up Sutton: Local events calendar

Sutton News Beat
 5 days ago

(SUTTON, WV) Live events are lining up on the Sutton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sutton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J16s6_0bZVuwUY00

133 Acre Gilmer County Farm

Rosedale, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Preview: Tuesday, August 24th from 3:30 - 5:00 PMNo Reserve, Selling to the Highest Bidder!133 Acre Gi...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ijB6V_0bZVuwUY00

Throwdown in the Mountains

Diana, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 4531 Diana Drive, Diana, WV 26217

Join us for a weekend filled with music, fishing, friends, and fun on August 27th and 28th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJccA_0bZVuwUY00

Semiannual training weekend

Sutton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 350 Days Dr, Sutton, WV

Hello brothers and sisters, We are proud to revive our semiannual training weekend later this […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3Saw_0bZVuwUY00

Haymond House Ghost Hunt

Sutton, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 110 S Stonewall St, Sutton, WV 26601

Our Ghost Hunts at the Haymond House located in downtown Sutton, West Virginia are not for the faint of heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBTAZ_0bZVuwUY00

Kingdom Economy Business

Roanoke, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

This Conference is specifically for businessmen and will focus on the intersection of Kingdom and Business. Re-Frame Re-Energize Re-Focus Rejuvenate Reward Business leaders gathering together...

Sutton, WV
With Sutton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

