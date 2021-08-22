West Point calendar: What's coming up

(WEST POINT, NE) Live events are lining up on the West Point calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Point:

SHAKESPEARE OUTDOORS! Wakefield, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 316 Main St, Wakefield, NE

Immerse yourself in some SHAKESPEARE at the Little Red Hen Theatre! Over the course of four workshops, participants will work with guest artist DawnMarie Moe to explore Shakespeare’s words through...

Wayne State College Meeting Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1111 Main St, Wayne, NE

All Wayne State College support staff are invited to attend our union meeting. Free lunch will be served.

4th Annual- Highway 91 Music Fest- Howells Nebraska Howells, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 515 North St, Howells, NE

4th Annual Highway 91 Music Fest 3 bands who have played all over the globe. Josh Hoyer The Voice Hector Anchando Band 2020 winner of the International Blues. Challange Church of Cash World Class...

We Care Dementia Support Group - Wayne Wayne, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200 Providence Rd, Wayne, NE

This group will provide support and education to families or caregivers who are caring for loved ones’ changing abilities to function throughout their daily lives due to memory or cognitive...

Back to Basics Burt County EMS Conference Tekamah, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1315 K St, Tekamah, NE

Burt County is having it first annual EMS Conferences. If you are a first responder or know a first responder, tell them about the amazing opportunity. We will have live tissue for airway training...