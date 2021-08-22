Cancel
Connell events coming soon

Connell events coming soon

(CONNELL, WA) Connell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Connell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAmS9_0bZVuuj600

@ Paperstreet Brewery

Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

@ Paperstreet Brewery at 241 Fanning Rd, Pasco, WA 99301-8911, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Beer Choir — Paper Street Brewing Co.

Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 241 Fanning Rd, Pasco, WA

Come join the Mid-Columbia Master Singers and belt out some old drinking songs. Don’t worry everyone will be singing along! Whatcha Waiting Pho will be out to satisfy the hunger you will have...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XL1Vl_0bZVuuj600

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Pasco, WA 99301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5rlq_0bZVuuj600

Tri-City Dust Devils - Aug. 25

Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:05 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:05 AM

Address: 6200 Burden Blvd, Pasco, WA

Join the Tri-City Dust Devils as they take on the Eugene Emeralds! First pitch at 7:05pm Tickets available here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ee3WE_0bZVuuj600

2022 Ever & After VENDOR Registration

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jan 01, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 6600 Burden Boulevard, Pasco, WA 99301

This is for vendor registration only to participate in the show. Tickets to the event will be on sale fall 2021.

Connell News Flash

Connell News Flash

Connell, WA
Community Policy