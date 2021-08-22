Hinckley calendar: Coming events

(HINCKLEY, MN) Hinckley has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Hinckley area:

Minnesota State Rally Hinckley, MN

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 707-771 Lady Luck Dr, Hinckley, MN

Please call campground for reservations - cost should be about $180.00 plus tax. We plan to visit the Hinckley Fire Museum, the Snake River Fur Trade Post, and the Audubon Center. The casino and...

Ruttabaga Days 2021 (Docs Outdoors) Askov, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 6369 Kobmagergade, Askov, MN

You asked for it! You got it! Rock Godz are back for Ruttabaga Days 2021! Last time the turnout was insane!! Even with Covid! Let's triple the turnout this time!! Added Bonus! Our friends Auto...

Cambridge Corners Askov, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 6333 H C Andersen Alle, Askov, MN

“Askov Rutabaga Festival and Fair” Demo Square Dance (Caller Abe Maier – “Demo” 11:30 am – 12:30 pm).

Explore PTCC: Information Sessions for New Students Pine City, MN

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 900 4th St SE, Pine City, MN

At PTCC, we make college possible for those starting out or starting over. Whether you seek a career program, new skills or general education transferable to another college or university, Pine is...

Sandstone Area Farmers Market Sandstone, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 313 Main St, Sandstone, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 17, 2021 - October 30, 2021 Saturdays, 9:00am - 12:00pm Location: Train Park - Main Street, Sandstone MN 55072