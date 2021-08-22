Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seward Updates

Seward calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Seward Updates
Seward Updates
 5 days ago

(SEWARD, AK) Live events are coming to Seward.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seward:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYazY_0bZVusxe00

Rotary Golf Classic 2021

Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Fire Station, 13105 Seward Hwy Bear Creek, Seward, AK

List of Seward Alaska Rotary Club upcoming events. Sports Events by Seward Alaska Rotary Club. Seward Rotary Club is dedicated to fellowship and furthering the

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMynL_0bZVusxe00

7-DAY CRUISE ON NORWEGIAN JEWEL : Alaska

Seward, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 913 Port Ave, Seward, AK 99664

7-DAY CRUISE ON NORWEGIAN JEWEL Alaska: Glacier Bay, Skagway & Juneau to Seward

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KfY0X_0bZVusxe00

Run For Fun Cruise Tours Alaska Running Vacation 2021

Seward, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: Norwegian Jewel, Seward, AK 99664

Join the RFFC as we partner with the Anchorage Marathon next August 2021 before departing for an 8 day Alaskan Running Cruise Vacation

Learn More

Comments / 0

Seward Updates

Seward Updates

Seward, AK
5
Followers
87
Post
549
Views
ABOUT

With Seward Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Events#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Seward Hwy Bear Creek#Seward Alaska Rotary Club#Seward Rotary Club#Norwegian#Skagway Juneau#Norwegian#Rffc#Alaskan
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
NBC News

RFK assassin Sirhan B. Sirhan recommended for parole, but decision not final

SAN DIEGO — Sirhan B. Sirhan, who was convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was found suitable for parole Friday by a two-person panel, but the decision must still be approved by the governor. It was Sirhan's 16th attempt at parole after he shot the presidential hopeful on June...
Posted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Posted by
NBC News

Thousands expected in Washington, D.C., to march for voting rights

Thousands are expected to flock to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to mobilize for voting rights as Congress and several states consider laws that could change access to the ballot. Organizers for March On for Voting Rights said the event is a way to demand “that elected officials protect democracy, denounce...
Posted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
CNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy