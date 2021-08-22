Live events coming up in Butler

Cancel
Butler, GA

Butler Bulletin
 5 days ago

(BUTLER, GA) Live events are lining up on the Butler calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butler:

Walk Out® Workshop: August 30 – September 3, 2021

Thomaston, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:59 AM

Address: 4178 Crest Hwy, Thomaston, GA

After For My Life®, the next step is the Walk Out Workshop. The term walkout refers to the journey of walking […]

Memorial service

Fort Valley, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2815 US-41, Fort Valley, GA

Find the obituary of Ronald Johnson (1936 - 2021) from Fort Valley, GA. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

PgMP 3days classroom Training in Columbus, GA

Juniper, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Program Management Professional (PgMP) ® is a credential that is offered by the Project Management Institute (PMI®) to individuals who successfully qualify the PgMP® exam. It certifies individuals...

For My Life Retreat®: August 23-27, 2021

Thomaston, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:59 AM

Address: 4178 Crest Hwy, Thomaston, GA

Over 40,000 people have attended For My Life over the years and our loving and highly-trained team are ready to […]

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Columbus

Box Springs, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Columbus, GA 31801

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!

Butler Bulletin

Butler, GA
With Butler Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

