Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scott City, KS

Live events on the horizon in Scott City

Posted by 
Scott City Post
Scott City Post
 5 days ago

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Scott City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scott City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1qAV_0bZVuqCC00

Young & Restless

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 605 E Walnut St, Garden City, KS

Hands on learning for the young and restless mind. Ages 6-9. Toothpick Towers

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gcxh6_0bZVuqCC00

Open Studio: Art Pour

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Come try creating your own acrylic pour during this fun evening workshop.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBrs8_0bZVuqCC00

The Church Ladies-The Tumbleweed Festival

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

The Church Ladies-The Tumbleweed Festival is on Facebook. To connect with The Church Ladies-The Tumbleweed Festival, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XntmO_0bZVuqCC00

Sugar Skull Decorating

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Start preparing for Dia de Los Muertos by decorating your own calavera or sugar skull at Garden City Arts.

Learn More

Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo

Garden City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS

Beginning April 5th, Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo will take place every Monday morning (weather permitting) at 10:30 AM. Meet Zoo staff and volunteers on the back patio of the Finnup Center...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Scott City Post

Scott City Post

Scott City, KS
10
Followers
213
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Scott City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Scott City, KS
Garden City, KS
Government
City
Garden City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Volunteers#Dia De Los Muertos#Garden City Arts#Lee Richardson Zoo#Meet Zoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
NBC News

RFK assassin Sirhan B. Sirhan recommended for parole, but decision not final

SAN DIEGO — Sirhan B. Sirhan, who was convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was found suitable for parole Friday by a two-person panel, but the decision must still be approved by the governor. It was Sirhan's 16th attempt at parole after he shot the presidential hopeful on June...
Posted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Posted by
NBC News

Thousands expected in Washington, D.C., to march for voting rights

Thousands are expected to flock to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to mobilize for voting rights as Congress and several states consider laws that could change access to the ballot. Organizers for March On for Voting Rights said the event is a way to demand “that elected officials protect democracy, denounce...
Posted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
CNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy