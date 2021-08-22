Live events on the horizon in Scott City
(SCOTT CITY, KS) Scott City has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Scott City:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 605 E Walnut St, Garden City, KS
Hands on learning for the young and restless mind. Ages 6-9. Toothpick Towers
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM
Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846
Come try creating your own acrylic pour during this fun evening workshop.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS
The Church Ladies-The Tumbleweed Festival is on Facebook. To connect with The Church Ladies-The Tumbleweed Festival, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846
Start preparing for Dia de Los Muertos by decorating your own calavera or sugar skull at Garden City Arts.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 312 E Finnup Dr, Garden City, KS
Beginning April 5th, Story Time at Lee Richardson Zoo will take place every Monday morning (weather permitting) at 10:30 AM. Meet Zoo staff and volunteers on the back patio of the Finnup Center...
