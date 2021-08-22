Pinedale calendar: Events coming up

(PINEDALE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Pinedale calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinedale:

Jason Tyler Burton Pinedale, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Press Kit. Jason Tyler Burton, an americana, folk artist from Pinedale

Community Thank You Picnic Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

The Sublette County Library Foundation and Big Piney Library staff invite Big Piney and Marbleton residents to enjoy a community picnic as we celebrate the generous help we received from community...

Battle of the Badges 2021 Pinedale, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Battle of the Badges charity game 2021. Flag Football between SCSO-WHP and SCUF-EMS. Proceeds to benefit Deputy Ty Huffmans cancer battle. About this Event Battle of the Badges charity game 2021...

Garage Gym & Sublette Olympic Weightlifting Seminar Pinedale, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 230 S. Cole Avenue, Pinedale, WY 82941

Olympic Weightlifting seminar with Olympian and 2 time Olympic Head Coach, Michael Cohen. Expect to shatter PR's.

Live Video for The Great Quilting Adventure Pinedale, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 21 E Pine St, Pinedale, WY

The Great Quilting Adventure is a FREE EVENT of independent quilt shops. You will get to travel across the country from the comfort of you own home, and shop in your pajamas. August 23-28, 2021. J...