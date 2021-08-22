Live events coming up in Corning
(CORNING, AR) Live events are coming to Corning.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Corning:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 113 W. Main St, Paragould, AR 72450
Have fun making Brunch boards that you'll get to take home with you on a beautiful 7"-8", thick wooden board.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:15 PM
Address: 3404 Linwood Dr, Paragould, AR
Do you know anyone between the ages of 21 & 39 that would be interested in Paragould Emerging Professional's Leadership Conference? The theme this year is Homerun Leadership! Grab a friend and...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 1100 Pace Rd, Pocahontas, AR
SHARPENING SERVICE: Saturday, July 3, 2021 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Knives, Serrated Knives, Garden Tools, Axes, Hatchets, Shears, Scissors, Pinking Shears, Barber Shears, Beautician Shears, Grooming...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 2407 Linwood Dr, Paragould, AR
Come paint a door hanger or a canvas. Door Hangers $27,Canvas $20. You may view selection of door hangers on Facebook photos/door hangers. Must Register. Door Hanger Kits are not available during...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 66 Greene Road 721, Paragould, AR 72450
Rampage On The Ridge is a one day fitness competition that will test your limits in fitness, gymnastics and weightlifting..
