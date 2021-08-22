Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corning Journal

Live events coming up in Corning

Posted by 
Corning Journal
Corning Journal
 5 days ago

(CORNING, AR) Live events are coming to Corning.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Corning:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W7KaH_0bZVuofy00

Charcuterie Brunch Make & Take

Paragould, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 113 W. Main St, Paragould, AR 72450

Have fun making Brunch boards that you'll get to take home with you on a beautiful 7"-8", thick wooden board.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dtHQN_0bZVuofy00

Homerun Leadership Conference

Paragould, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: 3404 Linwood Dr, Paragould, AR

Do you know anyone between the ages of 21 & 39 that would be interested in Paragould Emerging Professional's Leadership Conference? The theme this year is Homerun Leadership! Grab a friend and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4lP6_0bZVuofy00

Ron Palmer Sharpening Service

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1100 Pace Rd, Pocahontas, AR

SHARPENING SERVICE: Saturday, July 3, 2021 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Knives, Serrated Knives, Garden Tools, Axes, Hatchets, Shears, Scissors, Pinking Shears, Barber Shears, Beautician Shears, Grooming...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kp3gt_0bZVuofy00

Door Hanger/Canvas Painting Class

Paragould, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2407 Linwood Dr, Paragould, AR

Come paint a door hanger or a canvas. Door Hangers $27,Canvas $20. You may view selection of door hangers on Facebook photos/door hangers. Must Register. Door Hanger Kits are not available during...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRov5_0bZVuofy00

Rampage On The Ridge 7

Paragould, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 66 Greene Road 721, Paragould, AR 72450

Rampage On The Ridge is a one day fitness competition that will test your limits in fitness, gymnastics and weightlifting..

Learn More

Comments / 0

Corning Journal

Corning Journal

Corning, AR
40
Followers
223
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corning Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fitness#Ar Sharpening Service#Garden Tools#Axes#Ar Come
Related
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Lunenburg, VTCaledonian Record-News

Lunenberg Announces Quilt Winners

LUNENBURG — Lunenburg’s Old Home Day, held Aug. 7, included some postponed activities from the town’s 2020 and 2021 Maple Festivals. One of those activities was the Quilt Square Contest, sponsored by the Lunenburg Historical Society. The historical society recently announced winners of its Maple Quilt Square contest. Entries were...
Festivalnny360.com

Fulton to host fall festival in October

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) and the city of Fulton partner again to organize Fulton’s first fall festival, scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 9. They have been working on a variety of collaborative projects over the past year. FBB sponsored the First Annual Porchfest on July 11 and participant Lorrie Poyneer approached Linda Eagan, FBB director about writing a Pride Grant to help with the expenses for a fall festival. After Eagan heard Poyneer’s ideas, she immediately contacted Chris Waldron, Director of Fulton Parks and Recreation. Waldron responded, “Great idea, we discussed it at the special events committee but didn’t have anything concrete planned yet - so let’s partner.”
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Fall Festival Postponed Again

The Butler Fall Festival will not be happening again this year, but organizers are planning two Community Days in its place. “Our goal is to have the festival on Main Street. Since we weren’t able to raise the sponsorships in order to pay the police cost, the insurance, and other costs because everyone is recovering from the pandemic this year, we wanted to do something that promotes the idea of the festival without incurring the massive cost that wasn’t going to be covered,” Butler Fall Festival President Don Shearer said.
Black Mountain, NCBlack Mountain News

The Sourwood Festival returns

The widely anticipated Sourwood Festival returns to Black Mountain this August after its cancellation last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Mountain Mayor Larry Harris said he hopes the new variant of the virus will not affect the festivities in any way. "It's a big time," he said. "The...
Cobden, ILKFVS12

Cobden Peach Festival returns

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois festival is back after the pandemic shut it down last year. Now in it’s 83rd year, the Cobden Peach Festival allows the community to come together in a fun filled two day event. Restaurant owner Don Barden said after the Peach festival was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy