Sisseton calendar: Coming events

(SISSETON, SD) Live events are lining up on the Sisseton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sisseton:

Moose Lodge #407 Bingo Ortonville, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

$1000 Jackpot Bar baskets served from 12 to 2 p.m.

Fun with the Interns Lake City, SD

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 11907 434th Ave, Lake City, SD

Our interns are back and ready to enjoy the day with you and your family! Join our interns to learn about nature, history, survival skills and other outdoor activities. This event is great for...

Veblen Summer Bash 9th Annual 5K Veblen, SD

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

List of Veblen Club upcoming events. Sports Events by Veblen Club. We love our town and want to see it grow! . Events - Veblen Summer Bash 9th Annual 5K.

Milbank LifeLight Festival Milbank, SD

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 409 W 6th Ave, Milbank, SD

We are coming together as many individuals and church congregations to have an amazing time of worship and fellowship with the community. The day of the festival will be packed with so many...