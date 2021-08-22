Cancel
Sisseton Times

Sisseton calendar: Coming events

 5 days ago

(SISSETON, SD) Live events are lining up on the Sisseton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sisseton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouiAx_0bZVunnF00

Moose Lodge #407 Bingo

Ortonville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

$1000 Jackpot Bar baskets served from 12 to 2 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHvWZ_0bZVunnF00

Fun with the Interns

Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 11907 434th Ave, Lake City, SD

Our interns are back and ready to enjoy the day with you and your family! Join our interns to learn about nature, history, survival skills and other outdoor activities. This event is great for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWQES_0bZVunnF00

Veblen Summer Bash 9th Annual 5K

Veblen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

List of Veblen Club upcoming events. Sports Events by Veblen Club. We love our town and want to see it grow! . Events - Veblen Summer Bash 9th Annual 5K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFWxj_0bZVunnF00

Milbank LifeLight Festival

Milbank, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 409 W 6th Ave, Milbank, SD

We are coming together as many individuals and church congregations to have an amazing time of worship and fellowship with the community. The day of the festival will be packed with so many...

Sisseton, SD
