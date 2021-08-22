Falls City calendar: Coming events

(FALLS CITY, NE) Falls City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Falls City area:

BHS 19TH ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 72722 US-75, Auburn, NE

4 Person Best Ball – Day of Registration Time 8:15 a.m. – Tee Time 9:00 a.m. Cost $55.00 Per Person - $220.00 Per Team (4 people) Pin Prizes - Winners Receive Cash Prizes Rolls & Coffee – Snacks ...

Brownville Concert Series: William Ferguson Brownville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 126 Atlantic St, Brownville, NE

American tenor William Ferguson is a versatile artist whose repertoire ranges from early baroque to contemporary music and musical theatre. the program will span several languages and genres—from...

Graves-Chapple Research Center Field Day Rock Port, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 Hwy 136 E, Rock Port, MO

The Graves-Chapple Research Center will host its field day in person this year, on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The event will run from 8:15 a.m. to noon and lunch will be provided.

Summer Sounds Concert Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Becoming a favorite summer tradition, enjoy a variety of FREE family-friendly concerts in Auburn's historic Legion Memorial Park. Auburn's Summer Sounds Concert Series brings a fabulous lineup of...

Missouri's Great Northwest Winefest Mound City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 474-498 Nebraska Street, Mound City, MO 64470

Missouri’s Great Northwest Winefest exclusively features wineries located in and around Northwest Missouri.