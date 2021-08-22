Cancel
Falls City Daily

Falls City calendar: Coming events

Falls City Daily
5 days ago
 5 days ago

(FALLS CITY, NE) Falls City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Falls City area:

BHS 19TH ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC

Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 72722 US-75, Auburn, NE

4 Person Best Ball – Day of Registration Time 8:15 a.m. – Tee Time 9:00 a.m. Cost $55.00 Per Person - $220.00 Per Team (4 people) Pin Prizes - Winners Receive Cash Prizes Rolls & Coffee – Snacks ...

Brownville Concert Series: William Ferguson

Brownville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 126 Atlantic St, Brownville, NE

American tenor William Ferguson is a versatile artist whose repertoire ranges from early baroque to contemporary music and musical theatre. the program will span several languages and genres—from...

Graves-Chapple Research Center Field Day

Rock Port, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 201 Hwy 136 E, Rock Port, MO

The Graves-Chapple Research Center will host its field day in person this year, on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The event will run from 8:15 a.m. to noon and lunch will be provided.

Summer Sounds Concert

Auburn, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Becoming a favorite summer tradition, enjoy a variety of FREE family-friendly concerts in Auburn's historic Legion Memorial Park. Auburn's Summer Sounds Concert Series brings a fabulous lineup of...

Missouri's Great Northwest Winefest

Mound City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 474-498 Nebraska Street, Mound City, MO 64470

Missouri’s Great Northwest Winefest exclusively features wineries located in and around Northwest Missouri.

Falls City, NE
With Falls City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

