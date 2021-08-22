Cancel
Estill Post

Estill calendar: Events coming up

Estill Post
Estill Post
 5 days ago

(ESTILL, SC) Live events are coming to Estill.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Estill:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlBKa_0bZVul1n00

Dear Vocalist Presents: Resurgence

Rincon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 135 Goshen Rd Ext, Suite 204, Rincon, GA 31326

This is the inaugural event of “Dear Vocalist” a ministry designed to educate, empower, and encourage levites of all generations and races!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHGTc_0bZVul1n00

Auditions: Bloody Murder

Rincon, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 135 Goshen Rd Ext Suite 201, Rincon, GA

A group of the usual British murder-mystery types gather for a weekend retreat at the sumptuous country estate of the esteemed Lady Somerset. There's the major who served in India; the inebriated...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSdds_0bZVul1n00

Pray Georgia Contending From Glory Assembly

Guyton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 302 Church St, Guyton, GA

Convened and hosted by Pray Georgia, this is a mid-year Assembly where we will gather as a state-wide network to strategize, pray and shift AS ONE! Our assignment is CONTENDING FROM GLORY and our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2xDr_0bZVul1n00

Manning Varsity Football @ Allendale-Fairfax

Fairfax, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3581 Allendale-Fairfax Hwy, Fairfax, SC

The Allendale-Fairfax (Fairfax, SC) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Manning (SC) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32mTGE_0bZVul1n00

THA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ PHA

Estill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 8766 Savannah Hwy, Estill, SC

The Patrick Henry Academy (Estill, SC) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Thomas Heyward Academy (Ridgeland, SC) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 6p. View Pregame

Estill Post

Estill Post

Estill, SC
ABOUT

With Estill Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

