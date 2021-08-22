Estill calendar: Events coming up

(ESTILL, SC) Live events are coming to Estill.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Estill:

Dear Vocalist Presents: Resurgence Rincon, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 135 Goshen Rd Ext, Suite 204, Rincon, GA 31326

This is the inaugural event of “Dear Vocalist” a ministry designed to educate, empower, and encourage levites of all generations and races!

Auditions: Bloody Murder Rincon, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 135 Goshen Rd Ext Suite 201, Rincon, GA

A group of the usual British murder-mystery types gather for a weekend retreat at the sumptuous country estate of the esteemed Lady Somerset. There's the major who served in India; the inebriated...

Pray Georgia Contending From Glory Assembly Guyton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 302 Church St, Guyton, GA

Convened and hosted by Pray Georgia, this is a mid-year Assembly where we will gather as a state-wide network to strategize, pray and shift AS ONE! Our assignment is CONTENDING FROM GLORY and our...

Manning Varsity Football @ Allendale-Fairfax Fairfax, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 3581 Allendale-Fairfax Hwy, Fairfax, SC

The Allendale-Fairfax (Fairfax, SC) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Manning (SC) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

THA Girls Varsity Volleyball @ PHA Estill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 8766 Savannah Hwy, Estill, SC

The Patrick Henry Academy (Estill, SC) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Thomas Heyward Academy (Ridgeland, SC) on Tuesday, August 24 @ 6p. View Pregame