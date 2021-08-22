Ticonderoga calendar: Coming events

(TICONDEROGA, NY) Live events are lining up on the Ticonderoga calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ticonderoga area:

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jam Camp Silver Bay, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 87 Silver Bay Rd, Silver Bay, NY

Bob Amos was the lead singer, guitarist and principal songwriter of the IBMA award-winning Front Range band from 1988-2003. The Colorado-based band toured America and Europe, and their 5 Sugar...

Silver Bay, NY: Basic Level Bluegrass Jam Camp at Silver Bay Silver Bay, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 87 Silver Bay Rd, Silver Bay, NY

Pete Wernick’s Silver Bay, NY Bluegrass Camp August 22-27, 2021 (previously scheduled for June 20-25, 2021) Camp Tuition $450 by Pete Wernick and these certified, experienced bluegrass...

Songs and S’Mores Night Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 64 Amherst Ave, Ticonderoga, NY

A free public event at St. Mary's School in Ticonderoga, NY! Bring a chair, bring your kids, roast marshmallows at the campfire and listen to music by yours truly! We'll go inside if it rains...

Babette Rogers Memorial Bridge Tournament Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 260 Burgoyne Rd, Ticonderoga, NY

Babette B. Rogers 5th Annual Memorial Bridge Tournament Jackets and Ties Please 2 Separate sessions: 11:00 AM and 3:30 PM (Buffet between) Stratified: A= 2000+ B= 1000-2000 C= 0-1000

Specialty Tour: Sunset Boat Cruise on Lake Champlain Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: 102 Fort Ti Rd, Ticonderoga, NY

Enjoy a relaxing summer evening aboard the Carillon tour boat and revel in the region’s scenic beauty. 2021-08-28 22:00:00