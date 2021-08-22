Ticonderoga calendar: Coming events
(TICONDEROGA, NY) Live events are lining up on the Ticonderoga calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Ticonderoga area:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 87 Silver Bay Rd, Silver Bay, NY
Bob Amos was the lead singer, guitarist and principal songwriter of the IBMA award-winning Front Range band from 1988-2003. The Colorado-based band toured America and Europe, and their 5 Sugar...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 87 Silver Bay Rd, Silver Bay, NY
Pete Wernick’s Silver Bay, NY Bluegrass Camp August 22-27, 2021 (previously scheduled for June 20-25, 2021) Camp Tuition $450 by Pete Wernick and these certified, experienced bluegrass...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 64 Amherst Ave, Ticonderoga, NY
A free public event at St. Mary's School in Ticonderoga, NY! Bring a chair, bring your kids, roast marshmallows at the campfire and listen to music by yours truly! We'll go inside if it rains...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: 260 Burgoyne Rd, Ticonderoga, NY
Babette B. Rogers 5th Annual Memorial Bridge Tournament Jackets and Ties Please 2 Separate sessions: 11:00 AM and 3:30 PM (Buffet between) Stratified: A= 2000+ B= 1000-2000 C= 0-1000
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:15 PM
Address: 102 Fort Ti Rd, Ticonderoga, NY
Enjoy a relaxing summer evening aboard the Carillon tour boat and revel in the region’s scenic beauty. 2021-08-28 22:00:00
