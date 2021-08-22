Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ticonderoga, NY

Ticonderoga calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Ticonderoga Digest
Ticonderoga Digest
 5 days ago

(TICONDEROGA, NY) Live events are lining up on the Ticonderoga calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ticonderoga area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLtoJ_0bZVuk9400

Wernick Method Bluegrass Jam Camp

Silver Bay, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 87 Silver Bay Rd, Silver Bay, NY

Bob Amos was the lead singer, guitarist and principal songwriter of the IBMA award-winning Front Range band from 1988-2003. The Colorado-based band toured America and Europe, and their 5 Sugar...

Learn More

Silver Bay, NY: Basic Level Bluegrass Jam Camp at Silver Bay

Silver Bay, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 87 Silver Bay Rd, Silver Bay, NY

Pete Wernick’s Silver Bay, NY Bluegrass Camp August 22-27, 2021 (previously scheduled for June 20-25, 2021) Camp Tuition $450 by Pete Wernick and these certified, experienced bluegrass...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRLg0_0bZVuk9400

Songs and S’Mores Night

Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 64 Amherst Ave, Ticonderoga, NY

A free public event at St. Mary's School in Ticonderoga, NY! Bring a chair, bring your kids, roast marshmallows at the campfire and listen to music by yours truly! We'll go inside if it rains...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kdE6l_0bZVuk9400

Babette Rogers Memorial Bridge Tournament

Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 260 Burgoyne Rd, Ticonderoga, NY

Babette B. Rogers 5th Annual Memorial Bridge Tournament Jackets and Ties Please 2 Separate sessions: 11:00 AM and 3:30 PM (Buffet between) Stratified: A= 2000+ B= 1000-2000 C= 0-1000

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9weA_0bZVuk9400

Specialty Tour: Sunset Boat Cruise on Lake Champlain

Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:15 PM

Address: 102 Fort Ti Rd, Ticonderoga, NY

Enjoy a relaxing summer evening aboard the Carillon tour boat and revel in the region’s scenic beauty. 2021-08-28 22:00:00

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ticonderoga Digest

Ticonderoga Digest

Ticonderoga, NY
9
Followers
217
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ticonderoga Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Ticonderoga, NY
Government
City
Silver Bay, NY
City
Ticonderoga, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Live Events#Ibma#Front Range#Ny Enjoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy