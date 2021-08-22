Cancel
Munising, MI

Munising calendar: Events coming up

Munising Post
Munising Post
 5 days ago

(MUNISING, MI) Live events are lining up on the Munising calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Munising:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uhnvu_0bZVujGL00

Munising Farmers' and Artisans' Market

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 City Park Dr, Munising, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 1 - September 28, 2021Tuesday, 4PM - 7PMLocation:100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Munising, MI 49862

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbLYX_0bZVujGL00

Produce Department sampling

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 502 W Washington St, Marquette, MI

« All Events Produce Department sampling August 24 @ 12:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xoy7s_0bZVujGL00

Watershed Moment Concert

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Beethoven and Banjos presents Watershed Moment, a concert featuring Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company, Aeolus Quartet, Evan Premo, Mary Bonhag and Laurel Premo. This concert is co-hosted...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8vu0_0bZVujGL00

The Story Behind Their Clothes

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 145 W Spring St, Marquette, MI

The Marquette Regional History Center presents the Special Exhibit: The Story Behind Their Clothes April 26, 2021 – January 8, 2022 What do Yoopers wear? Yoopers have been pioneers, Victorian...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38agQj_0bZVujGL00

Fall Fest 2021

Marquette, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1401 Presque Isle Ave, Marquette, MI

Fall Fest is a one-day festival that gives businesses the opportunity to introduce their product or service to the University community. Fall Fest is coordinated by the Lake Superior Community...

ABOUT

With Munising Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

