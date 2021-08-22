Cancel
Telluride, CO

Telluride calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(TELLURIDE, CO) Telluride is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Telluride area:

NA Meetings

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Telluride, a former Victorian mining town in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, is set in a box canyon amid forested peaks at the base of a popular ski-and-golf resort. Inhabitants of Telluride who are...

Solohawk

Ouray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 472 Main St, Ouray, CO

SOLOHAWK is an indie-folk duo consisting of Steve Faceman and Til Willis, two singer/songwriters who sought a new outlet for songs that didn't fit within their respective bands. The duo started in...

Wednesday Night Movie-Swallow (R)

Ouray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 472 Main St, Ouray, CO

Wednesday Night Movie-Swallow (R) at The Wright Opera House, 472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, Ouray, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Telluride Mushroom Festival — TruHavn

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Since 1981, the Telluride Mushroom Festival has been celebrating all things mycological, from the newest advancements in mushroom science to our famous wild foods dinner demo. Held annually in...

Fourth Friday Foreign Film-Another Round (TV-MA)

Ouray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 472 Main St, Ouray, CO

Fourth Friday Foreign Film-Another Round (TV-MA) at The Wright Opera House, 472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, Ouray, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm

With Telluride News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

