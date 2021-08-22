Telluride calendar: What's coming up

(TELLURIDE, CO) Telluride is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Telluride area:

NA Meetings Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Solohawk Ouray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 472 Main St, Ouray, CO

SOLOHAWK is an indie-folk duo consisting of Steve Faceman and Til Willis, two singer/songwriters who sought a new outlet for songs that didn't fit within their respective bands. The duo started in...

Wednesday Night Movie-Swallow (R) Ouray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 472 Main St, Ouray, CO

Wednesday Night Movie-Swallow (R) at The Wright Opera House, 472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, Ouray, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Telluride Mushroom Festival — TruHavn Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Since 1981, the Telluride Mushroom Festival has been celebrating all things mycological, from the newest advancements in mushroom science to our famous wild foods dinner demo. Held annually in...

Fourth Friday Foreign Film-Another Round (TV-MA) Ouray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 472 Main St, Ouray, CO

Fourth Friday Foreign Film-Another Round (TV-MA) at The Wright Opera House, 472 Main St, Ouray, CO 81427, Ouray, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm