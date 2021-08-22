Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, MS

Live events Charleston — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Charleston News Beat
Charleston News Beat
 5 days ago

(CHARLESTON, MS) Charleston is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charleston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31XIYo_0bZVuhUt00

Day of Mindfulness (Sunday)

Batesville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 123 Towles Road, Batesville, MS 38606

Come for a day of mindfulness and peace (for fully vaccinated friends & children under 12 years old)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPpDG_0bZVuhUt00

Add it Up : Concert,Bike & Carshow

Charleston, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Nelson Drive, Charleston, MS 38921

Bigcuzsolo presents Add it Up with Star performer BankRoll Freddie an a host of other performers.Bikes Cars bring em out let’s add it up.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10BOGU_0bZVuhUt00

Carroll Academy Varsity Football @ Kirk Academy

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 2621 Carrollton Rd, Grenada, MS

The Kirk Academy (Grenada, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Carroll Academy (Carrollton, MS) on Friday, August 27.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Rf0N_0bZVuhUt00

Harry Graves 3 Man

Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Coahoma Country Club is hosting the annual Harry Graves 3 man scramble on August 28-29. The tournament is $100 per person and will have a cash payout and Calcutta. Please contact 6629024722 to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ED5Hq_0bZVuhUt00

Celebrate Recovery

Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 104 Panola Ave, Batesville, MS

Celebrate Recovery meets every Monday night Dinner in the FLC beginning at 5:45 p.m. Large group 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. Small group 7:30 p.m.\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

Charleston News Beat

Charleston News Beat

Charleston, MS
65
Followers
193
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charleston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grenada, MS
City
Carrollton, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Coahoma, MS
Batesville, MS
Government
City
Batesville, MS
City
Charleston, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Carroll Academy#Coahoma Country Club#Calcutta#Ms Celebrate Recovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy