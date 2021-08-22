Live events Charleston — what’s coming up

(CHARLESTON, MS) Charleston is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charleston:

Day of Mindfulness (Sunday) Batesville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 123 Towles Road, Batesville, MS 38606

Come for a day of mindfulness and peace (for fully vaccinated friends & children under 12 years old)

Add it Up : Concert,Bike & Carshow Charleston, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Nelson Drive, Charleston, MS 38921

Bigcuzsolo presents Add it Up with Star performer BankRoll Freddie an a host of other performers.Bikes Cars bring em out let’s add it up.

Carroll Academy Varsity Football @ Kirk Academy Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 2621 Carrollton Rd, Grenada, MS

The Kirk Academy (Grenada, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Carroll Academy (Carrollton, MS) on Friday, August 27.

Harry Graves 3 Man Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Coahoma Country Club is hosting the annual Harry Graves 3 man scramble on August 28-29. The tournament is $100 per person and will have a cash payout and Calcutta. Please contact 6629024722 to...

Celebrate Recovery Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 104 Panola Ave, Batesville, MS

Celebrate Recovery meets every Monday night Dinner in the FLC beginning at 5:45 p.m. Large group 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. Small group 7:30 p.m.

