Bedford, KY

What’s up Bedford: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Bedford Post
Bedford Post
 5 days ago

(BEDFORD, KY) Live events are lining up on the Bedford calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bedford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8Rx6_0bZVugcA00

Butler-Turpin House Paranormal Tour

Carrollton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1608 Kentucky 227, Carrollton, KY 41008

Experience the infamous paranormal activity in our Butler-Turpin State Historic House. Do you think there is more to what meets the eye?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHzII_0bZVugcA00

Hanover Park #3

Hanover, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 Spruce Lane, Hanover, IN 47243

German American Bank presents Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper to wrap up the night with Golden Shoals just before and Maria Carrelli!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QrZZY_0bZVugcA00

Riverside Farm Chat & Chew: Farm Tour and Meal

Sulphur, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4845 Sulphur Rd, Sulphur, KY

Join us for a farm tour and dinner in our event barn featuring our Pasture-Raised Chicken. About this Event Come join us on Saturday, August 28th for a tour of our regenerative livestock farm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzCba_0bZVugcA00

Sunset Relaxation Hike

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Meet at the Trail 8 trail head near the north entrance to go on a hike during what’s known as the “golden hour”. Use your senses to immerse yourself in nature during this 1 hour relaxing walk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSCzU_0bZVugcA00

Fourth Friday Downtown

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Participating stores have extended hours, great shopping, awesome restaurants, family activities, and live music. 5-8/9pm 812-274-0195.

