Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeview, OR

Lakeview events coming up

Posted by 
Lakeview Digest
Lakeview Digest
 5 days ago

(LAKEVIEW, OR) Lakeview is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lakeview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l03Wi_0bZVufjR00

The Hunt

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

Thunder Ranch is excited to offer a new course for those wanting to learn/refine their fundamentals of hunting North American big game, with a focus on Mule Deer sized animals. This course takes a...

Learn More

Defensive Handgun – Red Dot Sight (DH-RDS)

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 96747 OR-140, Lakeview, OR

With the advent of technology, and the need for accurate fire at various distances, in varying light and environmental conditions, the Team at Thunder Ranch has developed our Defensive Handgun –...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCBc4_0bZVufjR00

Lakeview Application Day

Lakeview, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1021 S 10th St, Lakeview, OR

Start the pre-registration process the 21-22 school year. Please call – 541-947-5335 to schedule an in person interview. Please bring birth certificate, proof of income, child’s immunization...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lakeview Digest

Lakeview Digest

Lakeview, OR
22
Followers
216
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lakeview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, OR
Lakeview, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North American#The Team At Thunder Ranch#Defensive Handgun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy