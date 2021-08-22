Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange Grove, TX

Orange Grove events coming up

Posted by 
Orange Grove Post
Orange Grove Post
 5 days ago

(ORANGE GROVE, TX) Orange Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orange Grove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSwfX_0bZVueqi00

Live Music With Buddys Galloway and Crisp

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 927 FM3024, Mathis, TX

Live Music With Buddys Galloway and Crisp at The Dusty Saddle Saloon, 927 FM 3024, Mathis, TX 78368, Mathis, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYZN9_0bZVueqi00

WARRIORS OF DELIVERANCE

Robstown, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard, Robstown, TX 78380

God Bless you all we are excited for you all joining us at this life changing conference !!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzcxa_0bZVueqi00

SPIRITUAL WARFARE CONFERENCE

Robstown, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard, Robstown, TX 78380

God bless you all ,you are invited to The Spiritual Warfare Conference get ready to get in the battle and learn how to fight in the spirit !

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sKMX_0bZVueqi00

Alice Texas Car Show and Bass Comp

Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1050 Cecilia St, Alice, TX

Get ready for what's gonna be 1 of the biggest shows to ever hit Alice Texas! This will be a USACI sanctioned Bass Comp plus Car Show with many class to choose from so bring em on out cuz you're...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XndLv_0bZVueqi00

Lady Pirates vs Taft (F/JV/V)

Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1615 E San Patricio Ave, Mathis, TX

Come out and support your Lady Pirates! You may also like the following events from Mathis High School

Learn More

Comments / 0

Orange Grove Post

Orange Grove Post

Orange Grove, TX
38
Followers
203
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Orange Grove Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Alice, TX
City
Mathis, TX
Orange Grove, TX
Government
City
Orange Grove, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Tx 78368#Sun Oct 10#Usaci#Bass Comp#Mathis High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy