Orange Grove events coming up

(ORANGE GROVE, TX) Orange Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orange Grove:

Live Music With Buddys Galloway and Crisp Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 927 FM3024, Mathis, TX

Live Music With Buddys Galloway and Crisp at The Dusty Saddle Saloon, 927 FM 3024, Mathis, TX 78368, Mathis, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:30 pm

WARRIORS OF DELIVERANCE Robstown, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard, Robstown, TX 78380

God Bless you all we are excited for you all joining us at this life changing conference !!!!

SPIRITUAL WARFARE CONFERENCE Robstown, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard, Robstown, TX 78380

God bless you all ,you are invited to The Spiritual Warfare Conference get ready to get in the battle and learn how to fight in the spirit !

Alice Texas Car Show and Bass Comp Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1050 Cecilia St, Alice, TX

Get ready for what's gonna be 1 of the biggest shows to ever hit Alice Texas! This will be a USACI sanctioned Bass Comp plus Car Show with many class to choose from so bring em on out cuz you're...

Lady Pirates vs Taft (F/JV/V) Mathis, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1615 E San Patricio Ave, Mathis, TX

Come out and support your Lady Pirates!