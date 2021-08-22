Blanco calendar: Coming events

(BLANCO, TX) Live events are lining up on the Blanco calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Blanco area:

Hope Center Gala "Keeping it Simple - Loving Well" Spring Branch, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1200 Park Road 31, Spring Branch, TX 78070

Come celebrate with us and partner with the great things that are happening through The Hope Center!

Social Wine Mixer Johnson City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4064 West, US-290, Johnson City, TX

Carter Creek Winery is excited to host our Social Wine Mixer taking place at our Members Lounge and Patio. August 22 | 1pm-4pm We love to make new friends! Be sure to bring yours to enjoy: •...

Texas Hills Vineyard 21st Annual Grape Stomp - 2nd Saturday Johnson City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 878 Ranch Rd 2766 #1480, Johnson City, TX

“Loose He” and the Lucy Stompers will be here stomping the afternoon away to the music of Eric Hoovestal and Mark Sebly. Get your Lucy on and join them or just come for the laughs!

Tai Chi Johnson City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 501 N Nugent Ave, Johnson City, TX

Learn tai chi with step by step instructions using Dr. Paul Lam’s video course. Tai chi can help improve mobility and wellness, especially for people with arthritis. Tai Chi will meet every week...

Live at the Distillery: Corey Killough Blanco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 208 Carlie Lane, Blanco, TX 78606

Local musician Corey Killough will play outside the distillery so guests can enjoy music while sipping on a cocktail or dram of whiskey.