Blanco calendar: Coming events
(BLANCO, TX) Live events are lining up on the Blanco calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Blanco area:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 1200 Park Road 31, Spring Branch, TX 78070
Come celebrate with us and partner with the great things that are happening through The Hope Center!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 4064 West, US-290, Johnson City, TX
Carter Creek Winery is excited to host our Social Wine Mixer taking place at our Members Lounge and Patio. August 22 | 1pm-4pm We love to make new friends! Be sure to bring yours to enjoy: •...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 878 Ranch Rd 2766 #1480, Johnson City, TX
“Loose He” and the Lucy Stompers will be here stomping the afternoon away to the music of Eric Hoovestal and Mark Sebly. Get your Lucy on and join them or just come for the laughs!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:15 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:15 AM
Address: 501 N Nugent Ave, Johnson City, TX
Learn tai chi with step by step instructions using Dr. Paul Lam’s video course. Tai chi can help improve mobility and wellness, especially for people with arthritis. Tai Chi will meet every week...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 208 Carlie Lane, Blanco, TX 78606
Local musician Corey Killough will play outside the distillery so guests can enjoy music while sipping on a cocktail or dram of whiskey.
