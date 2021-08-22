Gold Beach events coming up

(GOLD BEACH, OR) Gold Beach is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gold Beach:

Los Tangueros del Oeste Smith River, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 10:00 PM

Address: 350 North Indian Road, Smith River, CA 95567

Los Tangueros del Oeste, Nuevo Tango style with hypnotic beats and dance

City Council Meeting Brookings, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 898 Elk Dr, Brookings, OR

City of Brookings 898 Elk Drive Brookings, OR 97415 City Phone: 541-469-2163 City Hall Fax: 541-469-3650 Office Hours: Monday -Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed Friday

Thursday Night Cruise In — Curry County Cruisers Harbor, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 16279 US-101, Harbor, OR

With Wild River Pizza closed on Wednesday’s, we are moving our Cruise In’s for the month of August to Thursday nights. August 12th, and August 26th will be held at Wild River Pizza.

Brookings-Harbor Farmers Market Harbor, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 15786 US-101, Harbor, OR

Season: Year Round Market Hours: January 6 - December 29, 2021 Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10AM - 3PM Location: 15786 Highway 101 South

Curtis Salgado - Legendary Blues, Soul, and R&B Singer Smith River, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 350 North Indian Road, Smith River, CA 95567

"Triumphant, joyful blues-soaked R&B...one of the most soulful, honest singers ever" -Blues Revue