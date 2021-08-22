Marlette calendar: Coming events

(MARLETTE, MI) Live events are coming to Marlette.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marlette:

Story Time at the Splash Pad Caro, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Caro, MI

Join Miss Randi at Bieth Park for Outdoor Storytime. We will read books and play. If the weather is good, you many want to bring your swimming suit in case you want to splash afterwards! Meet us...

Golf Outing North Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3461 E Burnside Rd, North Branch, MI

1st annual Bacchus Social Club golf outing. Tee time 10:00 am. Green Fees 18 holes with cart $36.50. Everyone is welcome to camp at Bacchus Friday night and Saturday night.

Caro Farmers Market Caro, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 238 S State St, Caro, MI

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5, 2021 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 1pm Location:238 South State Street, Caro, MI 48723

Was kommt da noch? Soll das alles gewesen sein? Lebensfragen... Clifford, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: Gerleve 1, 48727 Billerbeck

Was kommt da noch? Soll das alles gewesen sein? - Das "beste Seminar Ihres Lebens"...

1791 TAT CPL Class Caro, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Want to get your CPL? Regardless of your experience this is the class for you! Here at 1791 Tactical Arms Training we pride ourselves in being able to help anyone regardless of their experience...