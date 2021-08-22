Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardin, MT

Live events Hardin — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Hardin News Watch
Hardin News Watch
 5 days ago

(HARDIN, MT) Hardin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hardin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zC2tr_0bZVuaJo00

Endless Summer Car Show

Huntley, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 770 Railroad Hwy, Huntley, MT

Endless Summer Car Show is on Facebook. To connect with Endless Summer Car Show, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lBd4_0bZVuaJo00

Run The Course - Crow Agency

Crow Agency, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Name Date Location M.O.M.S. Trail Runs 2021-05-29 Crow Agency Indigenous Trail 20 mile Challenge

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4ScU_0bZVuaJo00

Street Dance & 2nd Registration Event for Raiders vs Bears Fly Away!

Shepherd, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 5429 Carey Ave, Shepherd, MT

Our Second Street Dance & Registration Event for the Raiders Vs Bears Fly Away! Come down from 8 pm to Midnight and enjoy live Music by Travis Edwards Band Featuring Brian Zoller!

Learn More

Crow Fair Pow Wow 2021

Crow Agency, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

August 20-22, 2021 Golden Age Men & Women Adult Men & Women Teen Boys Teen Girls Tiny Tots General Inquiries Send Direct Message via Facebook: Crow Fair Powwow 2021...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1mOd_0bZVuaJo00

Edge of the Plains- Hardin

Hardin, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 318 North Center Avenue, Hardin, MT 59034

Experience the inspiring stories of Montana Entrepreneurs who turned a pipe dream into a reality.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hardin News Watch

Hardin News Watch

Hardin, MT
23
Followers
211
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hardin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shepherd, MT
State
Montana State
City
Hardin, MT
City
Huntley, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Endless Summer#Golden Age#Mt#The Raiders#Montana Entrepreneurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy