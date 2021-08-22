Live events on the horizon in Russell

(RUSSELL, KS) Live events are lining up on the Russell calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Russell:

Open Create It Studio Nights $3 Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 126 W 9th St, Hays, KS

I can't be the only one that would benefit from designated ME time. I may bring a painting project, I may dust off that old cross stitch I started in 2003, or I may finally make some quilts for MY...

The Damn Quails w/ Ragland Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 1202 Main St, Hays, KS

The Damn Quails W/Ragland LIVE in Hays, KS. Doors Open: 7PM Show starts: 8PM. More info - https://www.thefoxtheatrehays.com/events - The Damn Quails (SPOTIFY...

The Chamber Monthly Membership Lunch Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2350 E 8th St, Hays, KS

Chamber members it's Lunch time! Register for your lunch ticket. Sponsored by: Eagle Radio Program: United Way of Ellis Co. Kickoff Speaker: Erica Berges, Director of United Way of Ellis Co.

Continuing Education Workshop for Finance Professionals & Attorneys Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 221 W 43rd St, Hays, KS

Professional financial advisers, accountants, and attorneys can learn more about planned giving trends at a continuing education seminar this month, hosted in Hays by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation...

The Church Ladies-Unsupervised! Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1100 Main St, Hays, KS

The Paisley Pear is a wine bar, bistro, and market in downtown Hays. First stop on our weekend out west. You can expect a mixture of bluegrass, country, folk, Motown, and rock plus a lot of fun...