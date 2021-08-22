Cancel
Nathalie, VA

Nathalie calendar: Events coming up

Nathalie Digest
Nathalie Digest
 5 days ago

(NATHALIE, VA) Nathalie has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nathalie:

Get Money Ball

South Boston, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

DJ Ern from 102 Jamz, Hosted by ChopHouze Spoon, Powered by GM$

VA Cantaloupe Festival Presents: Crawford & Power

South Boston, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3105 River Rd, South Boston, VA

The 41st Annual Virginia Cantaloupe Festival will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, at Berry Hill Resort and Conference Center. Your Ticket includes domestic beverages wine, corn, cantaloupe, ice...

Innovation Commercialization Assistance Program (ICAP) Info Session

South Boston, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 715 Wilborn Ave, South Boston, VA

Learn how the Virginia SBDC's Innovation Commercialization Assistance Program (ICAP) can benefit your technology startup. The Virginia SBDC's Innovation Commercialization Assistance Program (ICAP...

Parent vs Youth Kickball Game

Nathalie, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1224 Childrey Church Rd, Nathalie, VA

Join us for our second annual Parent vs Youth Kickball Game! This is for youth going into 6th-12th grade and their parents/guardians. Dinner will be catered by Monkeybutts! Bring your whole family...

Sunday Service via FB Live & In-Person at Fairfield Inn

South Boston, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1120 Bill Tuck Hwy, South Boston, VA

Sunday School 9:00 - 9:45 AM Teacher: Deacon Roger Thaxton Morning Worship 10:00 AM Click Here To Join Now\n

