Events on the Carrollton calendar

(CARROLLTON, MO) Carrollton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Carrollton area:

Carrollton Farmers Market Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

May – September 2021 Farmers Market Carrollton Square Saturdays 8 a.m. – Noon Beginning Saturday, May 29

CCAY Youth Fall Soccer (2nd-3rd Grade) - Carrollton, MO 2021 Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 101 N Main St, Carrollton, MO

Description The last day for Internet Registration was Jul 1, 2021 11:59 PM. When: Games will be played on Tuesday’s in August Where: Walnut Hills in Carrollton, MO Ages: 3 years old (by August...

Adult Book Club – Concordia Concordia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 813 S Main St, Concordia, MO

We are back in the library meeting room! This month\'s book is Vinegar Girl by Anne Tyler.



She Dreams! Concordia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 Red Bud, Concordia, MO 64020

Come join us to be lifted up and inspired. See what happens when you say YES to God! Big Dreams ~ Bigger God!

Visitation Marshall, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 226 S Odell Ave, Marshall, MO

Here is Gene Elson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 8, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Gene Elson of Miami, Missouri. Family and...