Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carrollton, MO

Events on the Carrollton calendar

Posted by 
Carrollton Times
Carrollton Times
 5 days ago

(CARROLLTON, MO) Carrollton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Carrollton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTFUg_0bZVuWjm00

Carrollton Farmers Market

Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

May – September 2021 Farmers Market Carrollton Square Saturdays 8 a.m. – Noon Beginning Saturday, May 29

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wb7EZ_0bZVuWjm00

CCAY Youth Fall Soccer (2nd-3rd Grade) - Carrollton, MO 2021

Carrollton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 101 N Main St, Carrollton, MO

Description The last day for Internet Registration was Jul 1, 2021 11:59 PM. When: Games will be played on Tuesday’s in August Where: Walnut Hills in Carrollton, MO Ages: 3 years old (by August...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrRss_0bZVuWjm00

Adult Book Club – Concordia

Concordia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 813 S Main St, Concordia, MO

We are back in the library meeting room! This month\'s book is Vinegar Girl by Anne Tyler.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmuaG_0bZVuWjm00

She Dreams!

Concordia, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 Red Bud, Concordia, MO 64020

Come join us to be lifted up and inspired. See what happens when you say YES to God! Big Dreams ~ Bigger God!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHxSp_0bZVuWjm00

Visitation

Marshall, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 226 S Odell Ave, Marshall, MO

Here is Gene Elson’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on August 8, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Gene Elson of Miami, Missouri. Family and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Carrollton Times

Carrollton Times

Carrollton, MO
43
Followers
205
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Carrollton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Carrollton, MO
City
Miami, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Carrollton, MO
Government
City
Concordia, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Tyler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Farmers Market Carrollton#Internet Registration#Mo Ages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy