Events on the Linden calendar

(LINDEN, TN) Live events are coming to Linden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Linden:

Farmers Market at River Park Centerville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - September 2021Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 am - 12 pmThursdays, 3pm - 7pm Location: North Central Avenue

Music on the Ridge featuring The Sins Hampshire, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 794 Ridgetop Rd, Hampshire, TN

Make a trip out to the beautiful rural area around the quaint town of Hampshire, TN to Amber Falls Winery. Every weekend April through October we will be having our Music on the Ridge series with...

Buffalo River Longbeards Banquet Linden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 113 Factory St, Linden, TN

Buffalo River Longbeards BanquetTickets:Single: $50.00Couple: $65.00Sponsor: $265.00Jake: $10.00Silver corp Ticket: $1000.00Gold Corp ticket: $2500.00

COMMITTED 2021 Saltillo, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 135 Doe Rd, Saltillo, TN

COMMITTED is an annual conference that is hosted by Saltillo Pentecostal Church in Saltillo, TN. COMMMITTED will be taking place August 17th- August 22nd. Service times are Tuesday- Friday: 7:30...

CWD Update Meeting Lexington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

The TWRA and the University of Tennessee are holding a public informational meeting to address questions regarding chronic wasting disease. OttoBritt Fairgrounds Building 103 1st Street Lexington...