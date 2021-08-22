Cancel
Alderson, WV

Alderson calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Alderson News Beat
Alderson News Beat
 5 days ago

(ALDERSON, WV) Alderson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alderson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KoZEN_0bZVuUyK00

Sunflower Festival

Alderson, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 791 Sunset School Rd, Alderson, WV

Visit our sunflower field weekends weekdays by appointment! Capture beautiful pics, PYO sunflowers, enjoy the huge jump pad and try your luck

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uw0SK_0bZVuUyK00

BUCKIN B BULL RIDE

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 947 Maplewood Ave, Lewisburg, WV

Check out our selection of Buckin' B Bull Ride tickets at the West Virginia State Fair in Lewisburg on 8/21/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RuBjU_0bZVuUyK00

Shawn Benfield

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2245 Blue Sulphur Pike, Lewisburg, WV

Come on around and hear a good ol' Southern WV boy play a bit of his country music for you folks to enjoy. Sit outside, have a listen, drink some Appalachian cider, and feel your day get better in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JeXu8_0bZVuUyK00

White Sulphur Springs Farmer Market

White Sulphur Springs, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

This event listing provided for the White Sulphur Springs community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nk3Xb_0bZVuUyK00

Ivy Terrace Concert - Steel Pterodactyl

Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 611 Church St, Lewisburg, WV

Ivy Terrace Concert - Steel Pterodactyl is on Facebook. To connect with Ivy Terrace Concert - Steel Pterodactyl, join Facebook today.

Alderson News Beat

Alderson News Beat

Alderson, WV
With Alderson News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

