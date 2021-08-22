Alderson calendar: Coming events

(ALDERSON, WV) Alderson is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alderson area:

Sunflower Festival Alderson, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 791 Sunset School Rd, Alderson, WV

Visit our sunflower field weekends weekdays by appointment! Capture beautiful pics, PYO sunflowers, enjoy the huge jump pad and try your luck

BUCKIN B BULL RIDE Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 947 Maplewood Ave, Lewisburg, WV

Check out our selection of Buckin' B Bull Ride tickets at the West Virginia State Fair in Lewisburg on 8/21/2021

Shawn Benfield Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2245 Blue Sulphur Pike, Lewisburg, WV

Come on around and hear a good ol' Southern WV boy play a bit of his country music for you folks to enjoy. Sit outside, have a listen, drink some Appalachian cider, and feel your day get better in...

White Sulphur Springs Farmer Market White Sulphur Springs, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

White Sulphur Springs Farmer Market White Sulphur Springs, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ivy Terrace Concert - Steel Pterodactyl Lewisburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 611 Church St, Lewisburg, WV

Ivy Terrace Concert - Steel Pterodactyl is on Facebook. To connect with Ivy Terrace Concert - Steel Pterodactyl, join Facebook today.