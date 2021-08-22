Grangeville events coming soon

(GRANGEVILLE, ID) Grangeville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grangeville:

Chief Lookingglass PowWow Celebration, Kamiah, Idaho Kamiah, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 Idaho St, Kamiah, ID

Join us for our Chief Lookingglass PowWow Celebration in beautiful Kamiah, Idaho!

Idaho Individual Outdoor Adventure White Bird, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: PO box 202, White Bird, ID 83554

Central Idaho's Premier Off-road outfitter. Daily, multi-day and group packages available. Just click the days you want to book

Grangeville Farmers Market Grangeville, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: G00000204160, Grangeville, ID

Season:Summer Market Hours July - September 2021Saturdays, 9am -1pm Location:Pioneer Park,East Main Street

Free Health Chat – Back to the Future! Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 10620 US-12, Orofino, ID

We will be starting at the beginning for anyone who missed our first class this will get you up to speed! For those who have attended our beginners class we usually have something new to add. Dr...