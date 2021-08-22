Live events Newcastle — what’s coming up

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Live events are coming to Newcastle.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newcastle:

Cimarron — The Custer Beacon Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 351 Washington St, Custer, SD

A night of classic rock and country music from Black Hills all-stars: Cimarron Cimarron is a 4-piece band that plays a variety of classic to modern country & rock music. All four members hail from...

2021 WC Fair Pig Wrestling Newcastle, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Sign up coming soon for the WC Fair Pig Wrestling, presented by the Newcastle Area Chamber of Commerce. Calcutta starts at 5:30 PM and wrestling begins at 6 PM. Limited availability for teams...

Hill City Wine, Brew and BBQ Hill City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Great BBQ and the tastiest local beers and wines in the best location in the Black Hills. Come join us Friday, August 27th from 11am-10pm and Saturday, August 28th from 10am-8pm for a...

Sip n Walk Historical Tours Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 109 S 3rd St, Sundance, WY

Live reenactment through Sundance's Wild West history! Take a scroll into the past of the Sundance Territory and meet famous historical figures and notorious outlaws. For only $15 per per adult...

Custer State Park - Weekend Trail Riding Custer, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 13438 US Highway 16A, Custer, SD

Hitting the trails this weekend - Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Staying at the Custer Fairgrounds Thursday night. No particular agenda- just doing some day rides over the weekend. Will boondock near...