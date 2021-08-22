Cancel
Windom, MN

Windom events coming up

Posted by 
Windom Voice
Windom Voice
 5 days ago

(WINDOM, MN) Live events are coming to Windom.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Windom area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyeAv_0bZVuRK900

42nd Annual Harvestfest

Sanborn, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 698 W Central St, Sanborn, MN

42nd Annual Harvestfest is on Facebook. To connect with 42nd Annual Harvestfest, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwzPD_0bZVuRK900

80's Trivia Night

Lamberton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 1st Ave E, Lamberton, MN

Our first Trivia Night went so well that we want to do it again! This time we will be offering Bonus Fashion points, $5 off returning teams, and a flashback to the 80s! please contact us to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qX93W_0bZVuRK900

Loaders Online Auctions In Jackson, Minnesota

Jackson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

View Loaders Online Auctions In Jackson, Minnesota at AuctionTime.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWZDQ_0bZVuRK900

DENNIS “TONY” RILEY ESTATE

Lamberton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Henslin Auctions, Inc is having DENNIS “TONY” RILEY ESTATE in Lamberton MN on Aug 24, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mdce7_0bZVuRK900

WCC Wednesday Night Couple's Mixer $2.00 per couple

Windom, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2825 Country Club Dr, Windom, MN

2 person/ RAYS GAME Ray and Pat will pick three holes before the play starts, unknown to the players. Each couple plays Best Shot for the nine holes. Ray will reveal the three holes picked when...

Learn More

ABOUT

With Windom Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

