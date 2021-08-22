Piedmont events coming soon

(PIEDMONT, MO) Piedmont has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Piedmont:

AmeriCorps Senior Current River Cleanup Van Buren, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Watercress Road, Van Buren, MO 63965

Please register here. Starting Point will be at Watercress Park and Ending Point will be at Big Springs Park.

The Millstones Van Buren, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 110 Front St, Van Buren, MO

Enjoy a relaxing holiday evening under the stars on the banks of the Current River listening to some great music by one of this area's top musicians. The Millstones put their own stamp on an...

Puxico Pintails Sportsman's Dinner **Rescheduled for August 28, 2021** Wappapello, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 9033 Missouri T, Wappapello, MO

Puxico Pintails Sportsman's Dinner **Rescheduled for August 28, 2021**Wappapello Eagles6:00 PM - 9:00 PMContact(s)Puxico Pintails MO0170@ducks.org

Summit Entertainment Live Presents Pecos & The Rooftops with special guests Wappapello, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 153 University Forest Drive, Wappapello, MO 63966

Pecos & The Rooftops makes their Southeast Missouri debut LIVE at The Camp with Tanner Shumard

Tribute Quartet Silva, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 205 Main St, Silva, MO

Multi-Dove Award nominated, Tribute, shares an evening of inspiration and songs from the latest recording, “Living The Stories.”