Goodland News Alert

Live events on the horizon in Goodland

Posted by 
Goodland News Alert
Goodland News Alert
 5 days ago

(GOODLAND, KS) Live events are lining up on the Goodland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Goodland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9Ms7_0bZVuPYh00

Prairie Museum at the Sunflower Festival

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1905 S Franklin Ave, Colby, KS

Look for us at the Sunflower Festival. We’ll be selling fresh-squeezed lemonade and offering a children’s activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Am3aD_0bZVuPYh00

SCA Steak Cook Off

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Show off your steak cooking skills with the SCA Steak Cook Off Asssociation competition at the Sunflower Festival. Hosted by Adams Bank & Trust. Registration for this event is seperate...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEwFQ_0bZVuPYh00

Sunflower Festival Dance Party, Colby,KS

Colby, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Discover all the upcoming nonprofit & fundraisers events happening near you in Colby, Kansas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ophx5_0bZVuPYh00

BLAIR 6X20 Trailers Online Auctions In Sharon Springs, Kansas

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

View BLAIR 6X20 Trailers Online Auctions In Sharon Springs, Kansas at TruckPaper.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

GRAHAM HOEME 12-11

Sharon Springs, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Browse our inventory of new and used Graham Hoeme 12-11 For Sale In Kansas at TractorHouse.com. Page 1 of 1.

Goodland News Alert

Goodland News Alert

Goodland, KS
With Goodland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

