Cle Elum events coming up

(CLE ELUM, WA) Cle Elum is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cle Elum:

Live Music at Cle Elum Eagles Cle Elum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Live music at the Cle Elum Eagles #649 every Saturday night at 8pm, on the LARGEST dance floor in Kittitas County! The Eagles, a great place to meet fun, like minded folks. And, it's a Washington...

Cascade Crest Classic 100 Miler Easton, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Cascade Crest is a challenging 100 mile trail run through the Central Cascades of Washington State. The course currently runs as a clockwise loop from the Easton Fire Station. The race starts is 10:00

FREE Ice Cream Social Snoqualmie Pass, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 10 Pass Life Way, Snoqualmie Pass, WA

Snoqualmie Pass Community: Please joins us at the museum for a FREE Ice Cream Social! Ice cream by Snoqualmie Ice Cream. Get some Dru Bru and make it a beer or root beer float!

Ask The Mayor Ellensburg, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

ASK THE MAYOR Stop by Mayor Tabb's booth at the Farmers Market this Saturday, August 28th, to get your questions asked and answered about what is happening in Ellensburg.

PNW Miners Rally 2021 Cle Elum, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Liberty Rd, Cle Elum, WA

FREE TO THE PUBLIC! 2021 PNW Miners Rally Tour Historic Liberty, Observe an Arrastra in use, Hands on Equipment Demonstrations, Gold panning Contest & Nugget in the bucket contest. Saturday...