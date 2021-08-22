Pipestone events coming soon

(PIPESTONE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Pipestone calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pipestone:

LOTL Pelican Cove Resort Slayton MN Slayton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 21 Valhalla Dr, Slayton, MN

Outdoors lakeside covering Bon Jovi, Journey, Def Lepp, Poison , Kiss http://legacyoftheloudrocks.com/

Buffalo Ridge Dinner Event (Hadley) Hadley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 S Main St, Hadley, MN

Buffalo Ridge Dinner Event (Hadley)Hadley Community Center5:30 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Buffalo Ridge MN0048@ducks.org

South Dakota Enhanced Permit Class Dell Rapids, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 24693 Dells Dr, Dell Rapids, SD

South Dakota Enhanced Permit Classes Multiple Class Dates in 2021!! Available class locations: ■ Mitchell, SD (Indoor Range) ■ Dell Rapids, SD (Outdoor Range) ■ Sioux Falls, SD (Indoor...

The Elvin Beyers Estate Holland, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

VanDerBrink Auctions, LLC is having The Elvin Beyers Estate Auction in Holland MN on Aug 28, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Parent Preview Night Pipestone, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Enjoy the first public performance of the Pipestone Marching Arrows 2021 production: Under Construction.