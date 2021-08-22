Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone events coming soon

Posted by 
Pipestone Dispatch
Pipestone Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PIPESTONE, MN) Live events are lining up on the Pipestone calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pipestone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28WQCc_0bZVuM9k00

LOTL Pelican Cove Resort Slayton MN

Slayton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 21 Valhalla Dr, Slayton, MN

Outdoors lakeside covering Bon Jovi, Journey, Def Lepp, Poison , Kiss http://legacyoftheloudrocks.com/

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHijv_0bZVuM9k00

Buffalo Ridge Dinner Event (Hadley)

Hadley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 S Main St, Hadley, MN

Buffalo Ridge Dinner Event (Hadley)Hadley Community Center5:30 PM - 10:00 PMContact(s)Buffalo Ridge MN0048@ducks.org

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZiJa_0bZVuM9k00

South Dakota Enhanced Permit Class

Dell Rapids, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 24693 Dells Dr, Dell Rapids, SD

South Dakota Enhanced Permit Classes Multiple Class Dates in 2021!! Available class locations: ■ Mitchell, SD (Indoor Range) ■ Dell Rapids, SD (Outdoor Range) ■ Sioux Falls, SD (Indoor...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTs1a_0bZVuM9k00

The Elvin Beyers Estate

Holland, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

VanDerBrink Auctions, LLC is having The Elvin Beyers Estate Auction in Holland MN on Aug 28, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sB7Ny_0bZVuM9k00

Parent Preview Night

Pipestone, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Enjoy the first public performance of the Pipestone Marching Arrows 2021 production: Under Construction.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone, MN
11
Followers
247
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valhalla#Holland#Hadley Rrb#Hadley Community#Dells Dr#Sd#Llc
Related
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Posted by
NBC News

Thousands expected in Washington, D.C., to march for voting rights

Thousands are expected to flock to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to mobilize for voting rights as Congress and several states consider laws that could change access to the ballot. Organizers for March On for Voting Rights said the event is a way to demand “that elected officials protect democracy, denounce...
CNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
NBC News

RFK assassin Sirhan B. Sirhan recommended for parole, but decision not final

SAN DIEGO — Sirhan B. Sirhan, who was convicted of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, was found suitable for parole Friday by a two-person panel, but the decision must still be approved by the governor. It was Sirhan's 16th attempt at parole after he shot the presidential hopeful on June...
Posted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
Posted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy