Grafton events coming up

 5 days ago

(GRAFTON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Grafton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grafton:

Free Therapeutic Yoga - Open to Everyone in the Community! (next to the Altru Business Office)

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us for a free gentle yoga session on the grass next to the Altru Business Office on Demers. Open to all ages - no experience necessary. Bring a mat if you have one, or use one of ours!

Off The Charts Music Festival

Cavalier, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 200 Park St W, Cavalier, ND

Off The Charts is back in Cavalier for 2021! This year\'s free concert includes The Afters, We Are Messengers, Stars Go Dim, Dan Bremnes, Cochren & Co, and more! Get the details Also - on...

Hillcrest 2-Person Par Three Tournament

Park River, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 Sandwood Pl, Park River, ND

Hillcrest 2-Person Par Three Tournament at Hillcrest Golf Course Park River, Park River, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 12:00 pm

Advanced Business Methods 50th Anniversary Celebration | Grand Forks

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 875 North 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58203

50 years of services gives us 50 reasons (and more!) to celebrate! Join us with drinks, appetizers and a chamber ribbon cutting!

2021 Dakotas AER Conference: Work It!

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 500 Stanford Road, ## A, Grand Forks, ND 58203

Join us at NDVS/SB for the Dakotas AER Conference. Participate virtually or in-person in sessions on employment and transition.

Grafton, ND
