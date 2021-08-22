Cancel
Perry, NY

Perry calendar: Events coming up

Perry News Watch
 14 days ago

(PERRY, NY) Live events are coming to Perry.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Perry area:

Cordelia A. Greene Library

Castile, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 11 S Main St, Castile, NY

Regular library hours are 2-7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Thursday; The library is closed Friday and Sunday.

Open House: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM at 13 Orchard St

Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Open House for MLS# R1357957 in Perry starts on Sun, Aug 22, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM EDT.

How the Gorge was Formed - Story of the Park

Castile, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a...

Grease -w- Ferris Bueller – S2 0822

Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 7037 Chapman Ave, Perry, NY

Grease (\'78) - 8:30pm Ferris Bueller\'s Day Off - 10:35pm Presale Ticket Instructions • Presale Tickets guarantee Entrance to the Movie or Event, but do not reserve specific parking locations...

Open Book Authors Group

Perry, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

On Monday, March 12th, 2018, Open Book writers group defined a meeting format to accommodate up to 8 authors of any stage in their writing career. It's exciting, It's fun, and It's highly...

ABOUT

With Perry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

