Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogallala, NE

Ogallala events coming up

Posted by 
Ogallala Today
Ogallala Today
 14 days ago

(OGALLALA, NE) Ogallala has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ogallala area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LrjSl_0bZVuJVZ00

H2H LIVE On Location - Aug 23-26

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 118 N Spruce St, Ogallala, NE

The Pro Walleye Series Event 5 is coming to Lake Mac August 23-27! Catch the post-event angler interviews LIVE at Driftwood August 23-26 from 6pm-8pm! This event is open to the public and free of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcEl6_0bZVuJVZ00

Overland Trails: The Children on the Trail

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 610 W A St, Ogallala, NE

OVERLAND TRAILS: THE CHILDREN ON THE TRAIL is on Facebook. To connect with OVERLAND TRAILS: THE CHILDREN ON THE TRAIL, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfwHT_0bZVuJVZ00

Ogallala Farmers Market

Ogallala, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - September, 2021Saturdays, 8 AM - 12 PMLocation: Rendezvous Square, 116 East 2nd Street, Ogallala, NE

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zcN9_0bZVuJVZ00

The Barlow at Driftwood

Ogallala, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 118 N Spruce St, Ogallala, NE 69153

The Barlow returns to Ogallala on 10.15.2021 for some classics and originals. www.thebarlowband.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYKvl_0bZVuJVZ00

FIX ESTATE - DAY ONE

Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 – FIX ESTATE AUCTION DAY 1 – SEDGWICK COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS &ndas...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ogallala Today

Ogallala Today

Ogallala, NE
29
Followers
246
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ogallala Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogallala, NE
Ogallala, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ne#Lake Mac#10 15 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Eleven Mile Corner, AZpinalcentral.com

New Fall-A-Palooza event planned for Pinal fairgrounds

ELEVEN MILE CORNER — A new fall-theme event at the Pinal Fairgrounds and Event Center aims to help people rediscover the county fairgrounds. The Fall-A-Palooza of Fun Festival runs Oct. 29-31. And while it is not the annual Pinal County Fair, it will offer rides, food, exhibits, vendors and fall fun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy