Roseau, MN

Coming soon: Roseau events

Roseau Daily
Roseau Daily
 5 days ago

(ROSEAU, MN) Live events are coming to Roseau.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Roseau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zirQt_0bZVuIcq00

Roseann M. Lee

Roseau, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1207 3rd St NE, Roseau, MN

Memorial services for Rosanne Lee of Badger will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 2 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Visitation will be one hour prior with interment at Roselund...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGmbw_0bZVuIcq00

2021 South 89 Field Day

Roseau, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 28677 MN-89, Roseau, MN

Start by meeting us in the field from 4-7pm (at your convenience) to view Pioneer's early soybean lineup with both Xtend and Enlist varieties. From there, head to the shop for supper, drinks and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KsPY7_0bZVuIcq00

Summer Scoop

Roseau, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 121 Center St E # 202, Roseau, MN

The Roseau County Museum and Roseau Public Library are hosting a build your own sundae for the kids to celebrate the end of summer break. Free for all kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtlWr_0bZVuIcq00

Roseau Fellowship and Bible Study

Roseau, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 806 3rd St NW, Roseau, MN

Bible study and fellowship with a local group of Jesus followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362mdc_0bZVuIcq00

Of the Year Awards Reception and Program

Warroad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: Lake St NE, Warroad, MN

Three awards are given each year by the NWMAC to recognize artists and arts advocates within our region who stand out in terms of artistry or volunteerism in the arts. Many times people serve in...

Roseau Daily

Roseau Daily

Roseau, MN
With Roseau Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

