Centreville Updates

Centreville events coming up

Centreville Updates
 5 days ago

(CENTREVILLE, AL) Live events are coming to Centreville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Centreville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xHqGC_0bZVuHk700

“Harvest” Wine Tasting Dinner

Calera, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Save the date for our "Harvest" dinner and Wine Tasting. We are serving a 5 course dinner to include : Antipasto Skewers, Beef Bracciole with Polenta, Broccolini, Fig and Gorgonzola Crostini and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JcTEf_0bZVuHk700

Bethel Baptist Church

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 6056 Co Rd 10, Montevallo, AL

Bethel Baptist Church at Bethel Church, Montevallo, AL, Montevallo, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 10:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRR2h_0bZVuHk700

Open Studio- All Ages!

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 730 Middle St, Montevallo, AL

Our open studio time is a great way to come in and just have fun! Projects start at $15 and take about an hour to complete. This is a great way for the whole family to create together...

Initial Door Hanger

Montevallo, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 730 Middle St, Montevallo, AL

Come to the studio and create this great transitional piece for your door! The best part is you can add glitter or gold leaf to give it a little sparkle...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29wamv_0bZVuHk700

Downtown Development Plan Community Presentation

Calera, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 7901 US-31, Calera, AL

The public is invited to attend the final presentation of the Calera Downtown Development Plan on Wednesday, August 25 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Calera City Hall. The Resource Team will present their...

Centreville Updates

Centreville Updates

Centreville, AL
ABOUT

With Centreville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

