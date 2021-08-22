Kalona events coming soon

(KALONA, IA) Kalona has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kalona area:

Summer Throwdown Challenge 2021 Washington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 520 W 5th St, Washington, IA

TEAM Challenge (Must have at least 1 female, 1male - age 16+) Each team must complete the following - 100 meter sprint - (10) full kettlebell swing W(25 lb.) M (30 lb.) - 100 meter sprint - 100...

Pigs and Clover LIVE at the Rockin' River Kalona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Pigs and Clover (Matt and Jamie Kearney, with honorable guest, Sam Price) return to folk-rock the river at beautiful and historic Bunker Mill Bridge. We have new songs to share, yin and yang...

Kalona Farmers Market Kalona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 514 B Ave, Kalona, IA

Stroll through downtown Kalona enjoying live music and local foods! Start at the intersection of B Ave and 5th Street in downtown Kalona. • Locally Grown Produce • Locally Raised Meats • Amish...

Private Paint Party for Meagan Washington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 107 W 2nd St, Washington, IA

This is a private paint party for Meagan and her guests. Please pre-register by Aug 20th. All materials are provided. There are multiple sign options to choose from in our Sign Library on Facebook...

Women's Shotgun Clinic Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 3127 160th St, Riverside, IA

Women's Shotgun Clinic is on Facebook. To connect with Women's Shotgun Clinic, join Facebook today.