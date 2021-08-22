Cancel
Kalona Journal

Kalona events coming soon

Kalona Journal
Kalona Journal
 5 days ago

(KALONA, IA) Kalona has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kalona area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYeAD_0bZVuGrO00

Summer Throwdown Challenge 2021

Washington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 520 W 5th St, Washington, IA

TEAM Challenge (Must have at least 1 female, 1male - age 16+) Each team must complete the following - 100 meter sprint - (10) full kettlebell swing W(25 lb.) M (30 lb.) - 100 meter sprint - 100...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KYSzO_0bZVuGrO00

Pigs and Clover LIVE at the Rockin' River

Kalona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Pigs and Clover (Matt and Jamie Kearney, with honorable guest, Sam Price) return to folk-rock the river at beautiful and historic Bunker Mill Bridge. We have new songs to share, yin and yang...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LRbPt_0bZVuGrO00

Kalona Farmers Market

Kalona, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 514 B Ave, Kalona, IA

Stroll through downtown Kalona enjoying live music and local foods! Start at the intersection of B Ave and 5th Street in downtown Kalona. • Locally Grown Produce • Locally Raised Meats • Amish...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxLAx_0bZVuGrO00

Private Paint Party for Meagan

Washington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 107 W 2nd St, Washington, IA

This is a private paint party for Meagan and her guests. Please pre-register by Aug 20th. All materials are provided. There are multiple sign options to choose from in our Sign Library on Facebook...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7ogk_0bZVuGrO00

Women's Shotgun Clinic

Riverside, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 3127 160th St, Riverside, IA

Women's Shotgun Clinic is on Facebook. To connect with Women's Shotgun Clinic, join Facebook today.

Kalona Journal

Kalona Journal

Kalona, IA
With Kalona Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

