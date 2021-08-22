Cancel
New Windsor Dispatch

Live events New Windsor — what’s coming up

Posted by 
New Windsor Dispatch
New Windsor Dispatch
 5 days ago

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) New Windsor is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Windsor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fndyi_0bZVuFyf00

Renegade Monster Truck Show

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 706 Agricultural Center Dr, Westminster, MD

Tickets: renegademonstertrucktour.ticketspice.com/carroll-county-ag-center-westminster-md-2021 div RENEGADES Invade the Carroll County Fairgrounds on Sunday, August 22nd for the Renegade Monster...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5zwA_0bZVuFyf00

Back to School Self Care Kit

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 50 E Main St, Westminster, MD

Does the thought of heading back to school have you stressed out or worried? Stop by the library to pick up a kit with some gadgets and ideas for ways to take time for yourself. Let us help you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8DvB_0bZVuFyf00

Conformation Handling Run-Thrus

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 515 Old Westminster Pike, Westminster, MD

Conformation run thrus are all set to start the first Monday in April! First event will be held April 5th, 2021. 7pm -8pm Carroll Indoor Sports Complex. Lower building $10.00 per run thru or you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=450vHC_0bZVuFyf00

SOLD OUT - Pumpkin Succulent Workshop at Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery

Union Bridge, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 50 North Main Street, Union Bridge, MD 21791

Join us for a fun fall day at Flood Zone Marketplace & Brewery creating this beautiful Pumpkin Succulent Planter.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B70Ld_0bZVuFyf00

Carroll Biz Challenge

Westminster, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 91 W Main St, Westminster, MD

It’s like American Idol meets Shark Tank, only it’s LOCAL! The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the 10th annual Carroll Biz Challenge. For the last decade, The Biz Challenge...

Learn More

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor, MD
With New Windsor Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Md Conformation#Sun Oct 10#Md 21791#Pumpkin Succulent Planter#American Idol#Shark Tank#Carroll Biz Challenge#The Biz Challenge
