Hardinsburg News Watch

Coming soon: Hardinsburg events

Hardinsburg News Watch
Hardinsburg News Watch
 5 days ago

(HARDINSBURG, KY) Live events are lining up on the Hardinsburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hardinsburg:

2021 Grayson County Fair

Leitchfield, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

The Grayson County Fair is held at the Grayson County Fairgrounds in Leitchfield, Kentucky (Grayson County) on Hwy 259 North about five miles from Leitchfield. Use the directions below to get to...

Bomar & Ritter at Blue Heron Winery

Cannelton, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5330 Blue Heron Lane, Cannelton, IN

Performing 6-8pm CDT You may also like the following events from Bomar & Ritter

Breckinridge County Farmers' Product Market

Hardinsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: US-60 & KY-261, Hardinsburg, KY

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours:June 5 - October 26, 2021Tuesdays: 3:00 pm - SelloutSaturdays: 6:30 am - Sellout Location: Breckinridge County Extension

First General Baptist Church Friends and Family Day

Leitchfield, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

First General Baptist Church is having its Friends and Family Day on Sunday, August 22nd at 10:00 am. The Stone Family will be singing and Bro. Stone will bring the morning message. The church is...

St. Ignace Kayak Race 350th Edition!

Leitchfield, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Leitchfield, KY

On August 22nd, 2021, St. Ignace will host a kayak race that is aimed at attracting amateur and more advanced paddlers for gifts and prizes! Paddlers will have the choice to enter into 3 different...

Hardinsburg News Watch

Hardinsburg News Watch

Hardinsburg, KY
With Hardinsburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

