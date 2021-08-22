Mccall events coming up

(MCCALL, ID) Mccall has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mccall area:

Idaho senior amateur Championships McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 13834 Farm to Market Rd, McCall, ID

The Idaho Golf Association works to makes its website accessible to all, including those with disabilities. If you are having difficulty accessing this website, please call or email us at...

Morning Meditation at CUB McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 114 N 3rd St, McCall, ID

Join us for morning meditation with Renee Silvus on Fridays from 8:15 - 8:45am! Why meditation? Improve focus and concentration Feel more relaxed and peaceful Reduce personal drama in your life...

Bear Basin Classic Orienteering McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1876 N Club Hill Blvd, McCall, ID

Beautiful Bear Basin McCall, classic 3 courses orienteering meet. Starts from 10-12 noon, course closes 2 pm. Start location is at the Bear Basin Trailhead off North Club Hill Blvd. approx. 3...

Yarnie Camp 2021 McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2595 East Side Rd, McCall, ID

Yarnie Camp 2021 Come join us at Yarnie Camp 2021! August 19-22 at beautiful Camp Ida-Haven in McCall Idaho. Hang out with your BFFs! (Best Fiber Friends!) Take classes (taught by fellow campers...

Art in the Courtyard 2021 McCall, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1117 E Lake St, McCall, ID

Gallery Fifty-Five is proud to announce Art in the Courtyard 2021, a popular outdoor art and music event in its 15th year, located in the Hotel McCall Courtyard in downtown McCall and the adjacent...