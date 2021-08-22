Cancel
Melrose News Beat

Live events Melrose — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 5 days ago

(MELROSE, MN) Live events are coming to Melrose.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Melrose:

Alternative Senior Care Presents: Activities for the Person with Dementia

Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 304 Elm Street South, Sauk Centre, MN 56378

Creating Pleasure, Purpose & Peace: ‘Activities’ for the Person with Dementia Erin Bonitto, M.S., A.D.C. – Founder of Gemini Consulting

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lqc04_0bZVuCKU00

Dented K Barrel and Pole bending series jackpot

Avon, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Both opens PEWC sanctioned Buckles for Peewee, Pole bending, Open, and youth all D’s No nomination fee Double points MPBA Run outdoors weather permitting Pre enter until Tuesday at noon or enter...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dhkyk_0bZVuCKU00

CentraCare – Paynesville Foundation Golf Scramble

Paynesville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 29757 Business Highway 23, Paynesville, MN

Register for: $400 for four-person team ($180 tax deductible) $100 per person ($45 tax deductible) Includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, lunch and dinner. 11 a.m. registration; 12 p.m. start at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yamnt_0bZVuCKU00

Margarita time: pottery painting with PotSpot

Holdingford, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1400 4th St, Holdingford, MN

https://art-in-motion-web-store.square.site/product/mugpaintingwithpotspot/65?cp=true&sa=false&sbp=true&q=false&category_id=4 If you liked mug painting with Pot-spot on the 23rd of July and want...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkacC_0bZVuCKU00

Burger + a Beverage: Tuesday night special — Fisher's Club

Avon, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 425 Stratford St W, Avon, MN

Enjoy your choice of any of our burgers + a beverage for $10! Beverage includes tap beer, domestic bottled beer, house wine or well cocktails.

Learn More

Melrose News Beat

Melrose News Beat

Melrose, MN
With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

