Live events Melrose — what’s coming up

(MELROSE, MN) Live events are coming to Melrose.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Melrose:

Alternative Senior Care Presents: Activities for the Person with Dementia Sauk Centre, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 304 Elm Street South, Sauk Centre, MN 56378

Creating Pleasure, Purpose & Peace: ‘Activities’ for the Person with Dementia Erin Bonitto, M.S., A.D.C. – Founder of Gemini Consulting

Dented K Barrel and Pole bending series jackpot Avon, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Both opens PEWC sanctioned Buckles for Peewee, Pole bending, Open, and youth all D’s No nomination fee Double points MPBA Run outdoors weather permitting Pre enter until Tuesday at noon or enter...

CentraCare – Paynesville Foundation Golf Scramble Paynesville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 29757 Business Highway 23, Paynesville, MN

Register for: $400 for four-person team ($180 tax deductible) $100 per person ($45 tax deductible) Includes 18 holes of golf, cart rental, lunch and dinner. 11 a.m. registration; 12 p.m. start at...

Margarita time: pottery painting with PotSpot Holdingford, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1400 4th St, Holdingford, MN

https://art-in-motion-web-store.square.site/product/mugpaintingwithpotspot/65?cp=true&sa=false&sbp=true&q=false&category_id=4 If you liked mug painting with Pot-spot on the 23rd of July and want...

Burger + a Beverage: Tuesday night special — Fisher's Club Avon, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 425 Stratford St W, Avon, MN

Enjoy your choice of any of our burgers + a beverage for $10! Beverage includes tap beer, domestic bottled beer, house wine or well cocktails.